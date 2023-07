A South Tipperary town has the oldest average age profile in Ireland, according to Census statistics.

The CSO published a Census of Population, which found that Clonmel was the oldest town, with an average age of 40.8 years in 2022.

The youngest town was Balbriggan, at 33.6 years old.

These figures were collected for the towns with a population of over 10,000 people present on Census Night in April 2022.