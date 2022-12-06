South Tipp family light up their home tonight for charity

A local South Tipp family are inviting people to support their annual fundraiser as they light up their home tonight.

Between 5 and 8pm in Kilvemnon in Mullinahone the Hennessey’s will begin their yearly lights display in aid of Crumlin Hospital.

Pj Hennessey told Tipp FM that unlike previous years the energy crisis has seen them cut back on the hours they can operate the lights by two hours.

However, despite this he hopes people will still visit the gates of the home this evening, you can’t miss it, and contribute towards the cause:

“We do it for St. John’s Ward in Dublin every year, in Crumlin, we will just turn them on at 5 this year we usually used to turn them on from 5 to 10pm. The Father just likes to do things for Crumlin, we used to have a gathering but with Covid and all that, we just don’t mind people calling to the gate and looking and donating if they like , we’ll have box at the gate.”