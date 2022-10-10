Significant increase in burglaries across the Premier County

Tipperary has seen a 27% increase in burglaries from April to June of this year.

According to figures from the CSO report, there were 2,450 burglaries nationwide during this timeframe.

These figures show a 29.4% increase from the same months in 2021.

Marguerite Cotter, Marketing Director at PhoneWatch, says that there are simple steps people can take to protect their homes.

“One of the big things we always say is to keep the front windows and the front doors, or any accessible windows, closed and locked even when you’re at home. Now as we’re coming into the darker evenings, leave the light on if you can. I know we’re all really concerned at the price of electricity, but maybe invest in some smart plugs; plugs you can put on timers, and you can connect your lamps up to them and program them to come on at five or six o’clock in the evening when it starts to get dark.”