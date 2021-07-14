Shock at sudden death of popular 6 year old Templemore boy

The community around Clonmore near Templemore are united in grief this week following the sudden death of young Joshua Reilly.

The 6 year old from Graffin was on holiday with his family in Wexford when he passed away last Saturday.

Local GAA club JK Brackens expressed their sadness at Joshua’s death describing him as a beautiful, happy boy with a huge smile who endeared himself to everyone he met.

St Joseph’s Primary School in Templemore said they were heartbroken at the sudden passing of their gorgeous Junior Infant boy and extended their sympathies to his parents Jennifer & Lorcan and his brother Shane.

Joshua will be laid to rest tomorrow after 12 o’clock mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart in Templemore.