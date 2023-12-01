Shane MacGowan remembered fondly in North Tipp

People across the country are mourning the passing of Shane MacGowan and none more so than in North Tipp.

The legendary Pogue frontman passed away yesterday at the age of 65.

He spent much of his childhood around Silvermines and in his later years around Carney.

Nenagh publican Philly Ryan told Tipp FM that Shane was a regular at the pub on Silver Street.

“It was his go-to place to switch off and just be one of the boys at the bar. Loved to play a game of pool there and just be a regular and blend in. If we ever ran anything, he was a great contributor to any gigs or do’s and he’d even sing a song and if we had a bit of music there he was a great friend of the musician.”

Philly says Shane was very proud of his Tipperary heritage.

“Very proud of Tipperary – we’d give him a hard time – but he was a proud Shannon Rovers man . He loved Carney, Commons and that’s where it all came out of. I was talking to a friend of mine the other day, they were at some session and somebody said sing a Tipperary song and rather than sing Slievenamon he (Shane) sang The Broad Majestic Shannon, probably one of the great Tipperary songs and we’ll have it for all times.”