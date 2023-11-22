Locals urged to have their say on Thurles roadworks

There are calls for the local authority to make sure major roadworks projects planned for Thurles don’t clash.

A detailed design for upgrading of the N-75 from Kickham Street to the outskirts of town has been presented to Councillors at the monthly District meeting.

It’s hoped that it could start next summer but there’s also a major project in the pipeline for the N-62.

Councillor Seamus Hanafin says it’s crucial that one job is finished before the next one starts to minimise disruption to traffic.

Cllr Hanafin is urging people in Thurles to have their say on the major roadworks project planned for next year.

The upgrade of the N-75 from Kickham street to the outskirts of town – includes traffic calming measures and new zebra crossings.

It’s due to go out for public consultation residents can make submissions if they’d like to see parts of it changed.

Cllr Hanafin says it’s important that everyone finds out what the plans are.