Tipp motorists urged to take extra care on the roads this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Premier county had the highest number of road fatalities in the country last year with 16 people killed in the Premier with 184 deaths nationally.

18 people have died on Irish roads so far this year – thankfully there have been no fatalities in Tipperary.

The Road Safety Authority has issued an appeal ahead of the bank holiday for drivers to slow down, not drink and drive and to put away mobile phones.

Bank Holidays tend to be the most dangerous on the roads.

Sarah O’Connor, Director of Partnerships and External Affairs at the RSA, wants no road deaths over the weekend.

“The message is reminding people that a Bank Holiday and weekend driving in particular can be times of increased risk on our roads. So its about making people aware of that as they make their travel plans.

“I suppose one of the times in particular that the Gardaí when they have looked at the data are particularly concerned about is actually this afternoon – that can be a higher risk period.”