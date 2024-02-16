Teenage girl killed in Tipp crash

The 15 year-old girl was killed in a two vehicle crash in North Tipp.

She is the 25th person to lose their life on Irish roads this year.

Four other people have been injured in the collision at Rearcross.

The 15 year-old girl who died was a passenger in one of the cars, involved in a two car crash on the R503 at Rearcross at around a 6.45pm last night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The three others in that car – a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, and another girl in her mid-teens, along with a woman driving the second car are being treated in University Hospital Limerick for non-life-threatening injuries.

The body of the teenage girl has been transferred to the mortuary at the hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including those with camera footage.

The section of the R503 Rearcross – Newport Road remains closed this morning to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local traffic diversions in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.