Uisce Éireann making progress on Tipp upgrades

Over 1,100 homes and businesses in Mid Tipperary are set to benefit as a €2 million Uisce Éireann upgrade project progresses.

The next phase of works, which will benefit 1,138 customers in the Littleton and Horse & Jockey area, will see the laying of new water mains along the L-4156 increasing the capacity to the existing network between Graigue and Ballymurreen.

To facilitate the works, a road closure and local diversions will be in place on the road from 7am to 6pm daily for approximately seven weeks.

Meanwhile in Upperchurch, crews recently completed a 1.8km extension of the water network from the Kilcommon water supply, along with the rationalisation of the Glengar/ Cappawhite supply to Ironmills which involved the construction of over 5km of new water mains.

However, a boil water notice remains in place in Clonmel for 4,000 homes and businesses served by the Glenary Public Supply.