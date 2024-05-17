Cahill names unchanged starting fifteen for Cork clash

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship encounter with Cork.

The Premier welcome the Rebels to FBD Semple Stadium with throw-in on Sunday set for 4pm.

The game will be played in front of a sellout crowd of 43000 people in Thurles.

Liam Cahill has named an unchanged starting fifteen from the one that started Tipp’s draw against Waterford whilst Cork manager Pat Ryan has also named an unchanged starting fifteen from the one that beat Limerick last weekend however Ciaran Joyce returns from injury to earn a place on the bench.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.

Tipperary senior hurling squad to play Cork:

Cork squad to play Tipperary:

1.Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig

2.Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons

3.Eoin Downey, Glen Rovers

4.Sean O Donoghue, Inniscarra (c)

5.Tim O Mahony, Newtownshandrum

6.Robert Downey, Glen Rovers

7.Mark Coleman, Blarney

8.Ethan Twomey, St.Finbarrs

9.Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville

10.Declan Dalton, Fr O’Neill’s

11.Shane Barrett, Blarney

12.Seamus Harnedy, St Ita’s

13.Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers

14.Alan Connolly, Blackrock

15.Brian Hayes, St Finbarr’s

16.Brion Saunderson, Midleton

17.Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers

18.Ger Millerick, Fr O’Neill’s

19.Tommy O Connell, Midleton

20.Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr

21.Luke Meade, Newcestown

22.Conor Cahalane, St Finbarrs

23.Shane Kingston, Douglas

24.Jack O Connor, Sarsfields

25.Conor Lehane, Midleton

26.Sean Twomey, Courcey Rovers