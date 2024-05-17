Cahill names unchanged starting fifteen for Cork clash

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship encounter with Cork.
The Premier welcome the Rebels to FBD Semple Stadium with throw-in on Sunday set for 4pm.
The game will be played in front of a sellout crowd of 43000 people in Thurles.
Liam Cahill has named an unchanged starting fifteen from the one that started Tipp’s draw against Waterford whilst Cork manager Pat Ryan has also named an unchanged starting fifteen from the one that beat Limerick last weekend however Ciaran Joyce returns from injury to earn a place on the bench.
Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.
Tipperary senior hurling squad to play Cork:
Cork squad to play Tipperary:
1.Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig
2.Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons
3.Eoin Downey, Glen Rovers
4.Sean O Donoghue, Inniscarra (c)
5.Tim O Mahony, Newtownshandrum
6.Robert Downey, Glen Rovers
7.Mark Coleman, Blarney
8.Ethan Twomey, St.Finbarrs
9.Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville
10.Declan Dalton, Fr O’Neill’s
11.Shane Barrett, Blarney
12.Seamus Harnedy, St Ita’s
13.Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers
14.Alan Connolly, Blackrock
15.Brian Hayes, St Finbarr’s
16.Brion Saunderson, Midleton
17.Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers
18.Ger Millerick, Fr O’Neill’s
19.Tommy O Connell, Midleton
20.Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr
21.Luke Meade, Newcestown
22.Conor Cahalane, St Finbarrs
23.Shane Kingston, Douglas
24.Jack O Connor, Sarsfields
25.Conor Lehane, Midleton
26.Sean Twomey, Courcey Rovers