Students from Tipperary will be competing in the final of the prestigious Concern Debates later.

Jane Collins, Fiona Maher, Kate Fitzgerald and Nora Kilrane from the Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles have battled their way to the top out of the 177 teams who participated in the competition this year.

They will be taking on Hazelwood College from Dromcollogher, Limerick in Dublin’s Helix Theatre today.