Woodlock Announces Tipp Minor Hurling Team To Face Clare Tomorrow

James Woodlock has announced his team for Tipperary’s Minor Munster hurling clash with Clare tomorrow.

Starting in goal is Kiladangan’s Evan Sherlock who is protected by Shane Ryan, captain Cathal O’Reilly and Patrick Ryan in the fullback line.

David Ryan, Owen O’Dwyer and Jake Donelan-Houlihan are the halfbacks while Tiarnan Ryan and Killian Cantwell are paired at midfield.

The forwards will be Adam Ryan, Euan Maurray and Billy O’Brien with Eoghan Doughan, Stefan Tobin and Cillian Minogue in the inside line.

Daire English, Ryne Bargary, Aaron Cagney, Jack Cahill, Toby Corbett, Paul Cummins, Joe O’Dwyer, Darragh O’Hora and Keiran Rossiter are the replacements.

Throw in tomorrow is at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium.