Long awaited traffic calming measures for South Tipp school approved

Ramps are going to be installed in Clerihan near the school in a bid to slow down traffic.

Fine Gael Councillor John Fitzgerald has raised the issue at Clonmel Borough District level many times and brought it up again at this month’s meeting.

The ramps have now been marked out and he told Tipp FM this is a welcome move, that is long awaited.

“It’s happening – I have already told the Parent’s Association, the residents and the locals generally, that it will be happening and they’re all happy about that.

“We were anxious that he would maybe consider going for outer approach traffic calming measures as well, this doesn’t seem to be possible because of the rule regarding a light – he needs to place them under a light.

“I think we do need them for fear of injury or worse and that’s the major concern for speed limiting at that point.”