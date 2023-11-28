Investigations continue into Thurles crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after five people were injured in a crash in mid-Tipp yesterday morning.

Two cars were involved in the incident on the N62 near Thurles at approximately 10:50am.

A teenage boy was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries.

Two youths in their late teens and two women in their late 40s and 50s were also taken to UHL with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed for an examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for any witnesses who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to come forward.

They can be contacted on 0504 25100.