Gardaí urge motorists to be aware of cyclists on the roads of Tipperary

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car on the N17, near Claremorris in County Mayo overnight.

The death brings to 57 the number of people to have died on the roads this year.

These include two road fatalities in Tipperary with the latest being a woman in her 30s who died in a two car collision on the N24 at Kilsheelan between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir on Friday night.

Meanwhile with the clocks having gone forward overnight there will be a noticeable stretch in the evening which in turn is likely to see an increase in the number of cyclists on the roads of Tipperary.

Gardaí are urging both motorists and cyclists alike to take extra caution and be aware of the likelihood of serious injury in the event of a collision.

Last year nine cyclists were killed and 216 seriously injured on Irelands roads.

Superintendent Eddie Golden is head of the Roads Policing Unit in the Tipperary – Clare Garda Division.

“From this weekend onwards we’ll see a lot more people on the roads cycling. And you have to remember as well that cyclists are so vulnerable because they’re only on a small bicycle. They have their part to play as well to ensure that they adhere to the rules of the road but the motorist – once you come in conflict with those it normally ends up in a very, very serious collision.”