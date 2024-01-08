Frost and fog leading to poor driving conditions in Tipperary

Caution is advised on the roads of the Premier County with sub-zero temperatures.

A nationwide yellow fog warning remains in place this morning.

The whole country is warned of dense and widespread fog which will linger until 10am.

It will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.

Meanwhile Tipperary County Council is all set for this week’s cold snap.

Council crews have been out treating the main routes across the Premier.

Liam Brett is a Senior Roads Engineer with the local authority.

“We’re well prepared for any severe weather period. We have almost 4,000 tonnes of salt in storage and that will cover us for a 5 day snow event and of course we can restock during that event. We salt over 1,000 kilometres of our road network across the county when needed so we’re well prepared for such an eventuality.”

https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/roads-and-transport/roads-winter-maintenance/salting-routes-winter-maintenance-2023-2024