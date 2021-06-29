Crosse: Hopeful Tipp Town bypass will come to fruition

The preferred route for an N24 upgrade is likely to be known in the first quarter of next year.

That’s according to local Fine Gael councillor John Crosse who was among the politicians and Council management to discuss the plans with TII officials last Friday.

The latest phase of public consultation has begun, with the route options available to view online on n24cahirlimerick.ie

Councillor Crosse says he’s very positive that the project, including a bypass for Tipp Town, will happen this time around.

“There’s a lot of work still to be done but a lot of work has been done and compliments to the consultants.”

“We’re really looking forward to the positive engagement over the next few months. The first quarter of next year is when we’ve been indicated that we will have a definite defined route at that stage.”

“A lot of work to be done between this and the first quarter of next year but hopefully it’ll come to fruition.”