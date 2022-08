The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted a car in Templemore yesterday afternoon.

Following an alert on the MobilityApp, the motorist was found to be disqualified from driving.

The Skoda was seized, and the driver was arrested and charged to court.

This was the second MobilityApp interception made in Tipperary yesterday, an Audi was impounded earlier in the day after the driver – an unaccompanied Learner Permit holder – was found to have no insurance while the car had no tax or NCT.