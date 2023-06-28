Council seeking details of collisions at a junction on the N24

Historical details of accidents at a controversial junction near Tipp Town have been requested.

There have been a number of calls from both councillors and residents for a Feasibility and Options Report to be carried out at Barronstown Cross on the N24.

In the past the local authority engineers have been accused of failing to own up to their mistakes when it comes to the sight lines at the Junction.

This week it was confirmed that the Roads Capital Office has requested information on incidents there from Transport Infrastructure Ireland and once received they will carry out an assessment as to what actions, if any, are appropriate.

The council has highlighted that any proposed action would be subject to approval and funding from TII.