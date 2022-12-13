Council says gritting supplies sufficient for extended cold snap

Motorists in Tipperary are assured that roads across the county will be gritted throughout the cold spell.

Tipperary County Council have confirmed that supplies of salt are not an issue during this prolonged cold snap.

The Executive said they have roughly 4,000 tonnes of salt in stock, which would be enough to last for a 4 or 5-day snow event.

Some 1,100 kilometres of road are being salted by council workers twice a day in this severe weather.

Meanwhile, the council have also said that footpaths in many towns will be gritted if there is a need in the run up to Christmas.