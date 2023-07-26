Concerns over excessive speeds on Cashel approach road

A local councillor is urging Tipperary County Council to install relevant traffic calming measures at Dualla Road in Cashel.

The call came from Councillor Declan Burgess at this month’s meeting of the Tipp-Cashel-Cahir district following a speed survey conducted on the road.

The district will now review the speed survey and determine an appropriate approach to resolving high speeds on approach roads.

The newly elected Cathaoirleach for the district says the speeds on approach roads are a huge concern.

“The speed of vehicles on some of our approach roads into our towns and villages is a huge concern to a lot of us on the council. I called for traffic-calming measures to be installed on the Dualla Road. Previously, based on representations and motions, I got a driver-feedback speed sign put in place that provides the driver with a signal that they have exceeded the speed limit. They’re a very visually effective tool, but only a temporary tool, really.”

The Fine Gael councillor says the results of the speed survey were alarming.

“Quite concerning the results of that survey: over 72 km/h was the average speed in a 50/60km zone area. So, there are huge concerns. This has been raised to me by a number of residents and resident associations in all three estates on the Dualla Road that this affects. I’m hoping the council will outline their plans soon about relevant traffic calming measures here. It’s badly needed, and it’s something that I’ll pursue. I know that An Garda Síochána have been written to as well, and they have a role in combating the speed of vehicles entering our towns and villages.”