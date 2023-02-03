Clonmel drivers waiting over 30 weeks to sit test

There is a pressing need to engage extra driving testers in Tipperary according to a local TD.

Deputy Michael Lowry says there are just 4 testers in the county while there are over 3,800 people were waiting to sit their driving test in the Premier.

The Independent TD says the latest figures from the Road Safety Authority show just how bad the situation is particularly in Clonmel.

“After 26 weeks you get an invite to apply for a test date. You then have to wait up to 5 weeks to get the test date so in reality people who apply for a driving test in Clonmel have to wait 31 weeks.

“The waiting time for Thurles and Tipp Town is 16 weeks.”

Deputy Lowry says this is having a huge impact on young people.

At present there is one permanent tester in Nenagh, Thurles and Tipp Town while Clonmel has a contracted tester.

Michael Lowry says this is having major repercussions for those waiting to sit their test.

“Most of them are college students or are on their first job.

“The students need it to get to college because they can’t get accommodation near college so they’re driving. Then you have nurses and health care assistants who have been offered positions but can’t take them up because they can’t get to their place of work.

“The reality and the bottom line is that you can’t drive a car without a licence so this is a major impediment and is something that needs to be corrected and I’ve taken this up with the Minister.”