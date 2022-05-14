Bike week rolls out across Tipperary

National Bike Week gets underway today with a number of events planned for Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Sports Partnership have come together to co-ordinate plans

Among the events taking place today are a Family Treasure Hunt Cycle in Cloughjordan organised by the local Community Development Group.

South Tipp Cycling Club are holding a Mountain Bike Training Day for adults at Cahir Woods.

Other events are running right through the week including a Family Cycle Challenge and the Tipperary Schools Bike Week Challenge.

https://www.transportforireland.ie/getting-around/by-bicycle/bikeweek/tipperary/