Arrest following fatal hit & run in Mid Tipp

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit & run near Templemore.

A pedestrian in his 60s died after being struck by a vehicle near the village of Clonmore in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The driver fled the scene – following investigations throughout the day a man in his early 20s has been taken into custody and is currently being detained at Thurles Garda station.

Meanwhile investigations are continuing into a collision between a truck and a motorcycle near Lisronagh on the Clonmel – Fethard road at around 10am yesterday.

The motorcyclist – a man in his 40s – died from his injuries.