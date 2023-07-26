Residential vacancy rate in Tipp higher than national average last month

The residential vacancy rate in Tipperary was higher than the national average in June.

Locally, the level of vacant properties was sitting at 5.2% last month while the average was 3.9% nationally.

The report by EY found the national figure represents a decline of 0.3 percentage points from this time last year the lowest recorded by the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report to date.

494 residential buildings were under construction in Tipp in June, while the average residential property price was €216,694 in the twelve months to May 2023.

There were also 529 new residential address added to the Directory database in the county over the last 12 months.