A date has been set for this year’s Munster minor hurling final.

Tipperary earned a place in the decider following last night’s victory over Limerick in Rathkeale.

Tipp’s opponents will be last year’s champions Clare who beat the Premier in the round robin stage earlier this month by four points.

The final has been fixed for Monday May 20th at 7pm in the Gaelic Grounds, with the winners to be presented with the John Doyle Perpetual Cup for the first time ever.