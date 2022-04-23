Croatian native will be ordained for the Diocese of Killaloe tomorrow

A Croatian native will be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Killaloe this weekend.

Antun Pasalic – who is originally from Zagreb – first came to Ireland when he was 18 and worked for some time in the Cistercian Abbey in Roscrea.

He will be ordained by Bishop Fintan Monahan in the Cathedral of Ss. Peter and Paul in Ennis on Sunday at 3pm.

Antun began his studies for the priesthood in St. Patrick’s College Maynooth in 2015. Ordained as a deacon in September 2021, he has been ministering in the Ennis Parish and Abbey Pastoral Area since then.

During his time of formation Antun has ministered in Ennis, Nenagh and at Knock Shrine.

Antun’s parents, Marko and Anda, and his family, will travel from Croatia to be present at his ordination on Sunday.

Mr Davor Vidis, the Croatian Ambassador to Ireland will also be in attendance.

Speaking about Sunday’s ordination Bishop Monahan said; “Antun’s ordination on Sunday is a cause of great joy and source of renewed hope for all of us in the Diocese of Killaloe. He is among the many faithful people who have made their home in Ireland from other nations in recent years and I pray that his priesthood will enrich the life of the Church in Killaloe Diocese for many years to come.”