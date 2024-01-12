Relief in Cahir as Convent Will Not Be Used To House Refugees

It’s been confirmed that the former Convent of Mercy in Cahir will not be used to house asylum seekers.

But Local TD Mattie McGrath says the Department of Housing are planning to refubish the building as accomodation for Ukrainian refugees.

There has been speculation locally this week about the building being taken over by the government.

Deputy McGrath says he’s happy that the rumours can now be put to bed: “Well my initial reaction in Cahir is one of relief. The Old Convent, an iconic building across from the new National school and the thought of 50 or 60 males, IPA’s, going in there, was of huge concern to parents and the local community who are relieved to be told it is not now going to be used for IPA’s applicants”.