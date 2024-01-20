Massive crowd turns out for latest protest march in Roscrea

A massive crowd of people attended the latest rally in Roscrea on Saturday afternoon over housing asylum seekers at the Racket Hall Hotel.

Protestors marched from the hotel on the Old Dublin Road into town, before gathering on Castle Street.

The demonstration was addressed by a number of independent politicians including Tipperary TD’s Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath, and Roscrea Cllr Shane Lee.

Deputy Lowry was critical of the government’s response to the protest which has been mounted at Racket Hall for the last nine days: “The facts are that Roscrea has taken its share. Roscrea has been very welcoming to hundreds of refugees. Roscrea’s services here are completely overburdened.

“What we need now, we’ve got a response from government, but effectively whom we got a response from government, it was, let’s put it this way, on the hoof. It was on the run.”