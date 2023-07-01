Powerstown Park Agricultural Show kicks off tomorrow

Gardaí will be on duty in Clonmel tomorrow to prevent traffic congestion as the Agricultural Show kicks off.

Powerstown Park will see thousands come through the turnstiles, in addition to the hundred of competitors and vendors.

Months of preparation has gone into today by the Managing Committee of 24 to the 80 strong Organizing Committee, and indeed the 250 volunteers who will be on the grounds across Sunday.

PRO for the Show and former Chair Victor Quinlan says there are traffic management measures in place and people should follow the instructions of the Gardaí:

“They have a second carpark there in Gurtnafleur, and that will be well signposted. There will be shuttle buses bringing people from there right up to the turnstiles; the shuttle buses are free of charge, and so are the car parks. What is probably more important is that those shuttle buses will be there until the last person leaves the show on Sunday evening, so people will be brought back to their cars in that car park as well. For people coming in from the Cashel and Fethard sides, follow the diversion sides if they feel comfortable going cross country, but it will be fully sign-posted all the way to that carpark also.”