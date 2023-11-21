Social Democrats announce first Tipp candidate for local elections

The Social Democrats have selected a candidate in the Cahir Local Electoral Area for next year’s local elections.

Alan Moynihan will be on the ballot paper next June as the party looks to build their standing in the Premier County.

He is the Social Democrats first candidate confirmed in County Tipperary.

Alan lives just outside Clogheen and works as an emergency call taker with An Garda Siochana.

He says it was a big decision to put his name on the ballot paper.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for the last six months or so. We as a party have been looking at where we could target electoral seats in the forthcoming local elections and me being in the Cahir region and interested in running decided to put myself forward.

“Personally I’m extremely passionate about the areas I’d like to work in which includes mental health, disability services, public transport and of course tackling something major like housing.”

The Social Democrats – which is led nationally by Deputy Holly Cairns – currently has six TDs and 20 County Councillors.

Alan Moynihan says there are some other’s considering putting their name forward in Tipp.

“At the moment we haven’t finalised if we’re going to have more than one candidate. We do have a couple of others who are considering going through the process and entering into the race in other parts of the county but they’re still undecided. We’re working towards trying to build a platform and hopefully if we can raise our profile and get our names out there it might encourage more of my colleagues to run and stand in the elections.”