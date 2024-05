A local GAA club is being awarded the highest level of recognition that can be bestowed by Tipperary County Council.

Mayor Richie Molloy is hosting a civic reception tonight for Clonmel Óg in the Town Hall.

It’s to mark the fact the club has been going for 40 years.

But Cllr Molloy says it’s important to recognise the huge contribution they make to the local community pointing out that what they’ve done for local people and other organisations over the four decades has been huge .