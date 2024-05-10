Premier preparing for Darkness into Light

The Darkness into Light walk will be taking place across Tipperary tomorrow morning.

The annual fundraiser for the suicide and self-harm charity Pieta House will finish at daybreak.

There’s seven Tipperary locations this year; in Clonmel, Carrick on Suir, Ballina, Nenagh, Roscrea, Thurles and Tipperary town.

Thurles Chairman Jonathon Gleeson is asking people to arrive good and early before the quarter-past-four start.

The 5 kilometre walk will be finishing around daybreak with the symbolic timing an important comfort and a reminder that it always seems darkest before the dawn.