Lynch takes major win in Germany

Tipperary showjumper Denis Lynch has been on the crest of a wave in recent weeks and he continued his remarkable trend with a five-star triumph at Hamburg yesterday.

Just three days after selling his stallion, Dark Chocolate at auction for €2.3m to a student of Cian O’Connor’s, Lynch took the spoils in the 1.50m class against the clock with an inch-perfect piece of navigation on 12-year-old Cornets Iberio.

Earlier in the week fellow Tipp man Shane Breen and Z7 Zurich won the four-star Derby Qualifier while his brother Trevor placed third in the opening five-star class at the show with Highland President.