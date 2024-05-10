Tipperary U20 hurlers aiming for a place in the Munster final

Brendan Cummins’ side welcome Clare to FBD Semple Stadium for their final round robin stage game at 7.30pm.

The top team in the round robin earn a place in the Munster final whilst second and third contest a semi-final.

Tipp currently occupy the top spot with three wins from three so far and if they can avoid a defeat of at least six points tonight, they will top the table.

Cork await Tipp or Clare in the semi-finals.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of this evening’s game with thanks to Tipperary County Council’s Road Safety campaign.