Tipperary have qualified for the Munster minor hurling final.

The Premier secured their place in the decider following last night’s 0-13 to 0-12 win over Limerick in Rathkeale.

The win, along with Clare’s 2-22 to 0-19 victory over Cork, means James Woodlock’s side will meet the Banner in this year’s Munster final.

The final will take place on Monday May 20th at 7pm, with a venue to be confirmed.