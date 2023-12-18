Sinn Féin select local election candidates in South Tipp

Sinn Féin has announced its first group of local election candidates for four Local Electoral Areas in South Tipp.

The party will have two names on the ballot paper in the Tipperary – Cashel area in the form of Councillor Tony Black and recent recruit Councillor Annemarie Ryan.

Councillor David Dunne has been selected to contest next year’s Local Elections in the Carrick on Suir LEA having first been elected to Tipperary County Council in 2014.

Cathal Ó hÉanna was confirmed for the Cahir LEA at the selection convention which took place in Tipp Town while Dean McGrath will contest the Clonmel LEA.