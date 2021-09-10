Local TD says Sinn Féin are merely seeking attention with no-confidence motion

The Taoiseach says sacking Simon Coveney is not a proportionate response to the Zappone controversy.

Sinn Féin has tabled a motion of no confidence in the Foreign Affairs Minister.

The motion calls on the Dáil to recognise the proposed appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy amounts to cronyism and fell below the standard of government expected by the public.

It says Minister Simon Coveney has failed to credibly explain the manner in which the appointment and calls on him to resign.

However Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says a full debate on the Zappone affair would be preferable to Sinn Fein’s motion of no confidence.

Speaking on Tipp Today from the party think-in in Cavan he questioned if the Sinn Féin move was merely an attention seeking ploy.

“I think Sinn Féin are envious of the national attention and media attention that’s on our think-in and the fact that people are looking to see what Fianna Fail are saying and what Fianna Fail are thinking. Sinn Fein don’t like that.”

“Next week when the Dáil resumes what I would like to see is a full debate with Minister Coveney getting the opportunity to answer questions from all members of the Dáil. I hope that is allowed to happen and that would then clear the air on Minister Coveney and his part in the appointment of Katherine Zappone.”