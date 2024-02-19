Kelly: RTE Director General needs to ‘fess up’

RTE’s Director General needs to come up with answers this week according to a local TD.

Labour Deputy Alan Kelly is a member of the Public Accounts Committee which along with the Media Committee will be looking into payments to former executives at the state broadcaster.

Both the Director General Kevin Bakhurst and the Chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh were called to a meeting the Media Minister Catherine Martin today.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Kelly said while the Director General has done some good things since taking over this week could be a decisive one for Kevin Bakhurst.

“Kevin Bakhurst has inherited a very difficult situation – I accept that. I think he has done some good work, he’s met with the unions and the workers regularly and I think they appreciate that. He’s kept people up to date.

“But there is an issue here now whereby the drip, drip, drip could cause him and the chairwoman significant issues. I think this week is going to be a huge week for him because he needs to basically as I said ‘fess up’ – because if he doesn’t ‘fess up’ he could find himself in a very sticky situation.”