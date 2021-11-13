Kelly not ruling out going into Government after next election

The Labour Leader says his party’s not in a position to say it will or won’t go into a coalition after the next election.

Day two of the Labour Party National Conference is taking place today, with some delegates attending in person and others virtually.

Tipperary Deputy and party leader Alan Kelly will address members at the event later this evening.

Kelly says he would consider going into Government.

“My priority is to ensure we maximise our party as regards our potential electorally.

“What falls out after the next election, we will judge that.

“One differential is we in the Labour Party are not afraid to go into government like some on the left. But we will maximise our electoral strength. That’s my ambition, to bring our party back. And then make a decision after that but we’re not ruling anything in or out.”