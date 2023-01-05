Cow dung thrown at Portumna Government Minister

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says “politics has reached a new low”, after a bag of dry cow dung was thrown at her last night.

The excrement was flung at the Portumna politician and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon during a public meeting in Gort, Co Galway.

A garda investigation has been launched into the incident.

The meeting, which was organised by Gort Bio Gas Concern Group, carried on and the man responsible returned to the room unnoticed.

Minister Rabbitte told Galway Bay FM she feared for her safety.

“When you have a bag of manure – no matter how big or small it is – flung at you, right into your torso it doesn’t leave you feeling great.

“I suppose really I was very disappointed that that incident happened. I know it was said that it was disrespectful but whatever way you look at it a person at a meeting last night assaulted two Government representatives – representing their constituents who were there in good faith.”