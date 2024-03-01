Cashel candidate says Independents could lead the way in local elections

A Cashel based community activist has confirmed his intention to stand in the upcoming local elections.

Liam Browne will be a candidate in the Cashel-Tipperary Local Election area.

He says he has given much consideration to the idea over the last while and has been working with the local community for some time.

Liam says the decision to run as an Independent candidate was a straightforward one.

“I haven’t been in a political party in 16 years. I think in a local election there’s no reason to be in a political party – there’s no national policy making done at local council level. It’s about local people, local communities and local decision making.

“And I think one of the biggest things that people have an issue with at the moment is there isn’t enough consultation with local communities about the decisions that are being made which affect them. So that’s why as an Independent I think I can speak to people who are in any party and in no party.”