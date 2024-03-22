Cahill confident coalition government will see out its term

The change at the helm of Fine Gael will have no bearing on the future of the coalition government according to a Tipperary TD.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says Leo Varadkar’s decision to step down was one of the best kept secrets in politics.

However the Thurles Fianna Fail Deputy says the imminent appointment of Simon Harris as Taoiseach doesn’t change his party’s objectives for government.

“Fianna Fáil had a parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night where there was a long discussion on where we are as regards the timing of the next election and the Programme for Government. There was general consensus that we were elected to serve the full term to the Spring of 2025 and that we still have a lot of objectives in the Programme for Government that we want to deliver on. So the view was clear that in two weeks’ time we will support the Fine Gael nomination for Taoiseach.”