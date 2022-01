Planning applications have been lodged for accommodation developments in two South Tipperary towns.

DS Myers Construction Ltd hope to construct 5 dwellings in two 2-storey buildings at Love Lane in Clonmel

Meanwhile in Carrick on Suir permission is being sought by Thomas Duggan for a new two-storey building to accommodate eight self-contained apartments at Barrack Lane.

Both applications are at the pre-validation stage with Tipperary County Council’s planning department.