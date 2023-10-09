Templemore housing development gets green light

Planning permission has been granted for a housing development in Templemore which attracted a significant amount of opposition.

The plans from Templemore Voluntary Housing Association were for 24 housing units on the Main Street at the entrance to the Town Park.

A total of 79 submissions were made to Tipperary County Council during the lengthy planning process which included a request for further information from the local authority.

The planning application was first lodged in December of last year with conditional approval granted in recent days.