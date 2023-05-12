Plans for change of use for Clonmel pub

Planning officials are currently considering proposals for a development on the Davis Road in Clonmel.

Mulcahy Properties Limited have submitted an application to demolish a licenced premises and dwelling across from the Kickham Barracks plaza.

They are proposing to replace The Sows Ear pub with a three storey apartment building and takeaway.

This would comprise of four one-bed apartments on the upper floors. The plans also include the construction of a two-bedroom and one-bedroom half mews houses to the rear of the site.

The developmers say the takeaway would provide between 10 to 15 full & part time jobs.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by June 22nd.