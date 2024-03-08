Planning refused for New Inn mast

Proposals for a telecommunications structure in a local village have been shot down once again by Tipperary County Council.

Eir was previously refused permission for a mast in New Inn following strong opposition from local residents.

A subsequent appeal by the company to An Bord Pleanála was rejected.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says its welcome news for locals but expects this latest ruling to be appealed once again.

“It’s up to An Bord Pleanála now to stand over the decision again by Tipperary County Council on this refusal. Based on the information presented the planning authority is not satisfied that the proposal as presented is capable of being visually absorbed by the receiving environment and the proposal therefore conflicts with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Councillor Moloney says a number of submissions were made to the council on this latest application.

“It’s of huge relief to neighbours and people around the village. A substantial lot of submissions went in though they were late to come to the table on this occasion. But nevertheless the momentum did gather towards the end and Tipperary County Council saw fit to refuse this application.

“I have no doubt that it will probably go to An Bord Pleanála and it will be contested there again but for now Tipperary County Council have refused permission to the great relief if the people in the village.”