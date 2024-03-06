Council rejects planning application for South Tipp village

Planning permission has been refused for a housing development in a County Tipperary village.

The proposals were for 14 semi-detached dwellings in Goatenbridge at the foot of the Knockmealdown mountains.

The site in question at the back of the Cois Tare estate previously had planning but this has lapsed.

As part of the planning application Goatenbridge Developments Ltd intended to remove the rising walls for 5 dwellings which had started back in the mid noughties.

10 three bedroom and 4 two bedroom two-storey houses were proposed in their place.

However Tipperary County Council has refused permission for the works to go ahead as the planning guidelines for Goatenbridge defines a cluster housing scheme as a low density housing scheme, comprising up to 6 no. detached dwellings on individual sites on lands in or adjacent to the village.

Concerns were also raised in relation to the waste water treatment plant proposed for the houses.