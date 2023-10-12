Appeal lodged against South Tipp housing development

An Bord Pleanála has been asked to rule on a planned housing development on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council granted conditional approval for 49 houses at Inishlounaght, Marlfield.

19 submissions were received by the local authority during the planning process.

One local resident has taken their concerns to the state planning appeals board while the developers Baile Ard Developments Ltd have also submitted an appeal on the permission granted.

A ruling is due on January 31st next.