Ambrose: Development of derelict “eye sore” in Clonmel welcome

The final grant of planning permission has been approved for the former Clonmel Foods site in Clonmel.

Having been derelict for many years plans for a significant residential development had raised a number of concerns among locals in the area highlighting issues in relation to the height of the apartment blocks, increased traffic volumes, the impact it will have on the existing sewer system and security concerns.

However the timeframe for lodging an appeal with An Bord Pleanala has now passed.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says the decision to grant permission to Jersey based South City Ltd is a positive one for a number of reasons.

“This application is for 93 housing units – 30 houses and 63 apartments – two retail units, a café and a riverside walk. This is very positive news for Clonmel because as most people are aware we badly need additional housing units and in addition to providing these units this development will also be of huge benefit to local businesses in the area, to the local schools and also the clubs in the area.”